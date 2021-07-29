Barclays (LON:BARC) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Barclays (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 218 ($2.85) target price on Barclays in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on Barclays in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on Barclays in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on Barclays in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on Barclays in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 225.33 ($2.94).

Shares of LON BARC traded up GBX 3.46 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 176.22 ($2.30). 31,786,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,310,934. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 175.21.

In related news, insider James E. Staley sold 83,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total transaction of £148,947.69 ($194,601.11).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

