dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Price Target Raised to GBX 265 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 265 ($3.46) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DOTD. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on dotdigital Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of dotdigital Group in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of LON:DOTD traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 244 ($3.19). 303,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,598. The company has a market capitalization of £727.41 million and a PE ratio of 67.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 228.28. dotdigital Group has a one year low of GBX 110.45 ($1.44) and a one year high of GBX 259 ($3.38). The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

