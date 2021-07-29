The Unite Group (LON:UTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

The Unite Group (LON:UTG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential downside of 13.31% from the stock’s current price.

LON:UTG traded down GBX 9.50 ($0.12) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,153.50 ($15.07). The company had a trading volume of 385,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,477. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,358.48. The company has a market capitalization of £4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.66. The Unite Group has a twelve month low of GBX 793 ($10.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,191 ($15.56).

In other news, insider Joe Lister sold 328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.37), for a total transaction of £2,102.48 ($2,746.90).

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

