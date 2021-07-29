musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

musicMagpie (LON:MMAG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON:MMAG traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 181 ($2.36). The company had a trading volume of 388,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,618. musicMagpie has a twelve month low of GBX 180 ($2.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 202.50 ($2.65).

musicMagpie Company Profile

Musicmagpie plc engages in the online purchase and sale of second-hand technology products in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers smartphones, tablets, consoles, computers, CDs, DVDs, games, and books through its eCommerce platform. It sells its products through its online stores, musicMagpie.co.uk and Decluttr.com, and mobile application, as well as through third-party online channels.

