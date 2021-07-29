Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for GetBusy (LON:GETB)

GetBusy (LON:GETB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 55.13% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON GETB traded up GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 83.80 ($1.09). 419,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,700. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 89.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £41.48 million and a PE ratio of 119.71. GetBusy has a one year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a one year high of GBX 112 ($1.46).

In related news, insider Paul Haworth bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £7,600 ($9,929.45).

GetBusy plc develops and sells document and task management software products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers SmartVault, a cloud document management platform and client portal for small and medium sized businesses; Virtual Cabinet, a desktop document management, workflow, and cloud portal tool for medium to large professional service businesses; and GetBusy, a team and client task management, and signatures application.

