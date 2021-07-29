Berenberg Bank Downgrades Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) to Sell

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 224 ($2.93) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 257 ($3.36). Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SBRE. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 267 ($3.49) to GBX 264 ($3.45) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

SBRE stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 230 ($3.00). The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,522. Sabre Insurance Group has a one year low of GBX 222 ($2.90) and a one year high of GBX 308.50 ($4.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 260. The stock has a market cap of £575 million and a P/E ratio of 14.56.

In other news, insider Catherine Elizabeth Barton purchased 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.41) per share, with a total value of £895.23 ($1,169.62). Also, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter sold 4,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.34), for a total transaction of £10,990.08 ($14,358.61). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 516 shares of company stock worth $134,675.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

