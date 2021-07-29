Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 184 ($2.40) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Primary Health Properties stock traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 163 ($2.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,246,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,005,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Primary Health Properties has a 1-year low of GBX 138.20 ($1.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 164.70 ($2.15). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 18.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 156.58.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

