Brokerages Anticipate Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.16. Visteon reported earnings of ($1.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.65 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Visteon from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Visteon in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Visteon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.33.

In other Visteon news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $647,928.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,597.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visteon by 3.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Visteon by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Visteon by 1.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 5.5% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VC stock traded up $3.25 on Thursday, hitting $115.27. 6,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,634. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.90. Visteon has a one year low of $64.22 and a one year high of $147.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -550.33 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

