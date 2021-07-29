Lydall (NYSE:LDL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lydall had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.

Lydall stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,767. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -85.18 and a beta of 3.10. Lydall has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $62.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.95.

Separately, TheStreet raised Lydall from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

