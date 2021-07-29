HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 285,400 shares, a growth of 661.1% from the June 30th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,854.0 days.
OTCMKTS HLBZF remained flat at $$87.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.08. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $100.76.
HeidelbergCement Company Profile
