HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 285,400 shares, a growth of 661.1% from the June 30th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,854.0 days.

OTCMKTS HLBZF remained flat at $$87.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.08. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $100.76.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.