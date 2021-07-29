Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 95.89%.

NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $19.90. The stock had a trading volume of 421,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.19. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

