Short Interest in Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Increases By 600.0%

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

SAEYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Shop Apotheke Europe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shop Apotheke Europe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.35. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.06.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

