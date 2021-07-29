Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 143,736 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 37.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 528,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,736 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $93,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock traded down $1.55 on Thursday, hitting $181.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,273. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $127.78 and a twelve month high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,691.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.52.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

