Invst LLC Purchases Shares of 5,654 Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at $391,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Encompass Health by 9.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after buying an additional 70,509 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Encompass Health by 12.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EHC traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.24. 12,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,136. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $60.44 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.16.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.38.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

