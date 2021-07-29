IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,965 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,929 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group comprises 3.2% of IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,684 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,078 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $50,455,000 after buying an additional 117,084 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist raised their target price on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.83.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $44,574.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,158.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $47,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 169,769 shares of company stock valued at $28,818,931 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXPE stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.84. 41,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,805,468. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.10. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.83) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

