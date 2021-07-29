SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. SS&C Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.700-$4.820 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.150-$1.210 EPS.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded up $4.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.27. 31,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,095. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.57. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $56.16 and a twelve month high of $76.05.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.07.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.