Brokerages Set The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Price Target at $315.86

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $315.86.

EL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

EL traded up $5.15 on Friday, reaching $336.02. The company had a trading volume of 9,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,199. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $311.51. The stock has a market cap of $121.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $187.75 and a one year high of $333.71.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

In related news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $8,171,827.92. Insiders sold 356,407 shares of company stock valued at $110,030,350 over the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 67.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

