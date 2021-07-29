Invst LLC Buys New Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,660 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 393,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $87,493,000 after buying an additional 116,411 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 82,815 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $18,429,000 after buying an additional 26,630 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $245.18. 165,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,587,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $187.37 and a one year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total value of $1,222,850.23. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,200,947.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $75,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 423,745 shares of company stock worth $102,518,721. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.83.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

