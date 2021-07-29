Invst LLC Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,384 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LUV. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,834 shares of the airline’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 805.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 513,249 shares of the airline’s stock worth $23,922,000 after acquiring an additional 456,569 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,015,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.28.

NYSE LUV traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.93. 288,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,260,443. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.24 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.67) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

