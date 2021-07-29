The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Coe Capital Management LLC

Coe Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 140,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $12,665,274.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,115,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $6,974,177.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at $81,365,822.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,622,868 shares of company stock worth $227,661,372 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.04. The stock had a trading volume of 127,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,320. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.27. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $114.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $80.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

