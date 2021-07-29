Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,672,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,070,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 110,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,204,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 73,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares during the period.

VYM stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.05. 40,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,039. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.50. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $108.71.

