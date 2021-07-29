Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive comprises approximately 2.1% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 385,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,407,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 179,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,147,000 after purchasing an additional 19,180 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $29,561,000. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.4% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 62,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 61,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.62.

NYSE:CL traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,484,663. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $3,766,723.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 100,680 shares in the company, valued at $8,144,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

