Phocas Financial Corp. Has $2.95 Million Position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 96.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,013 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHRS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 72,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 31,651 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 661.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 76,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 66,366 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,015,000 after acquiring an additional 327,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth $387,000.

In other news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $421,092.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,688,578.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,654.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHRS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherus BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,925. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.08. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $22.22.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 34.76%. The firm had revenue of $83.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

