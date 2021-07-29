Phocas Financial Corp. Has $889,000 Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 20,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 21,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 836.5% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 109,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,138,000 after acquiring an additional 97,486 shares during the last quarter. Solel Partners LP acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $27,677,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 99.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVB. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.59.

NYSE:AVB traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $229.75. The stock had a trading volume of 10,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,888. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.38 and a 12 month high of $230.60.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 73.19%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,265 shares of company stock worth $1,083,860. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

