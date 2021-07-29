iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Acquired by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 24.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 415.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWN traded up $2.33 on Thursday, reaching $161.89. The stock had a trading volume of 55,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,032. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.22 and a 12-month high of $174.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.94.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

