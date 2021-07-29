Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.43.

PAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Penske Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

NYSE PAG traded up $6.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,836. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.38 and a fifty-two week high of $93.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 3.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.51%.

In related news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total value of $463,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,804.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $1,750,373.30. 44.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,508,000 after acquiring an additional 28,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 726,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,152,000 after buying an additional 235,248 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 565,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,385,000 after buying an additional 37,695 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,936,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,561,000 after buying an additional 8,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

