The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.23.

SMPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.16. The Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 62.18 and a beta of 1.02.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,409.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 106,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 35,277 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,577,000 after acquiring an additional 21,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,073,000 after acquiring an additional 648,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.