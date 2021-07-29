Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.300-$0.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.Celestica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.32.

CLS traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.88. The stock had a trading volume of 10,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,944. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.06. Celestica has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.43.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celestica will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

