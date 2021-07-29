Lokken Investment Group LLC Buys 2,361 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF comprises about 1.8% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 24,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Rollins Financial lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 11,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $166.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,944. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $126.00 and a 12 month high of $174.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.46.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

