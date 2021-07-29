Tompkins Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.2% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1,041.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 178,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,014,000 after buying an additional 162,612 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,764,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,179,000 after buying an additional 202,089 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 370,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,420,000 after buying an additional 99,323 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $5,143,000. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $193.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,577,131. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.67. The company has a market capitalization of $168.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $120.43 and a one year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

