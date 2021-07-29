Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Increased by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.3% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,877,308,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 637,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $934,954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total transaction of $56,259,790.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,005 shares of company stock worth $449,130,095. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,189.42.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $20.39 on Thursday, reaching $3,609.93. The stock had a trading volume of 62,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,283. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,450.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

