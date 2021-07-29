Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for FTS International (FTSI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for FTS International (NYSE: FTSI):

7/20/2021 – FTS International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FTS International Inc. provider of hydraulic fracturing service primarily in North America. The company’s services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production, companies in shale and other unconventional resource formations. FTS International Inc. is based in Cisco, Texas. “

7/14/2021 – FTS International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FTS International Inc. provider of hydraulic fracturing service primarily in North America. The company’s services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production, companies in shale and other unconventional resource formations. FTS International Inc. is based in Cisco, Texas. “

7/13/2021 – FTS International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FTS International Inc. provider of hydraulic fracturing service primarily in North America. The company’s services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production, companies in shale and other unconventional resource formations. FTS International Inc. is based in Cisco, Texas. “

7/8/2021 – FTS International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FTS International Inc. provider of hydraulic fracturing service primarily in North America. The company’s services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production, companies in shale and other unconventional resource formations. FTS International Inc. is based in Cisco, Texas. “

7/5/2021 – FTS International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FTS International Inc. provider of hydraulic fracturing service primarily in North America. The company’s services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production, companies in shale and other unconventional resource formations. FTS International Inc. is based in Cisco, Texas. “

7/1/2021 – FTS International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FTS International Inc. provider of hydraulic fracturing service primarily in North America. The company’s services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production, companies in shale and other unconventional resource formations. FTS International Inc. is based in Cisco, Texas. “

Shares of FTSI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.79. The stock had a trading volume of 888 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,935. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.60. FTS International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $30.09.

Get FTS International Inc alerts:

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $95.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.40 million. FTS International had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 16.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FTS International, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTSI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTS International by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTS International during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FTS International in the first quarter valued at about $338,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in FTS International in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTS International by 11.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 14,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. The company's services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for FTS International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTS International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.