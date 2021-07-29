First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Hits New 52-Week High at $78.05

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $78.05 and last traded at $78.03, with a volume of 11002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.43.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.213 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,771,000 after purchasing an additional 74,009 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,760,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,420,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,634,000 after acquiring an additional 137,076 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,197,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,849,000 after acquiring an additional 73,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,437,000 after acquiring an additional 127,733 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTCS)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

