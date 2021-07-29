Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 176.6% from the June 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GXTG traded up $1.40 on Thursday, hitting $50.82. The company had a trading volume of 23,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,077. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $32.43 and a 12-month high of $66.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $344,000.

