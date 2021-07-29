Short Interest in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Grows By 106.6%

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, a growth of 106.6% from the June 30th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 53,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICMB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,391. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $84.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.83. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $6.58.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 million. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 25.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.25%.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

