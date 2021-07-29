Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Bought by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $959,773.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.89, for a total transaction of $1,928,863.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,481 shares of company stock valued at $86,647,160 in the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZM traded up $17.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $386.88. The company had a trading volume of 258,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,584. The company has a market cap of $113.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.32, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of -1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $359.44. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.00 and a 1-year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

ZM has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.61 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.71.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

