Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 642 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Universal Display worth $7,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter worth $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 235.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter worth $95,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OLED shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.78.

OLED stock traded up $6.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $226.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,772. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $161.01 and a 1-year high of $262.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.70.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

