PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Raised by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 0.5% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,058,523,000 after purchasing an additional 236,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,386,862,000 after purchasing an additional 374,780 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,479,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,273,465,000 after purchasing an additional 421,457 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PayPal by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,621,726,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf began coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.11.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $14.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $287.41. The company had a trading volume of 676,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,817,644. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.63 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $281.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,631,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,053,725.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,042 shares of company stock worth $14,291,699. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

