Sierra Capital LLC Invests $345,000 in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swarthmore Group Inc. increased its stake in Anthem by 1,157.9% in the 1st quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after buying an additional 27,709 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its stake in Anthem by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 222,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,754,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Anthem by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Anthem by 372.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after buying an additional 15,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Anthem by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,883,000 after buying an additional 335,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANTM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.67.

NYSE ANTM traded up $3.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $383.24. The stock had a trading volume of 12,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $93.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $387.21.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

In related news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

