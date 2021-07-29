BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Trading Down 5.3%

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s stock price dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.30 and last traded at $25.33. Approximately 11,448 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 481,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.74.

BTAI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Truist reduced their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.41. The firm has a market cap of $636.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.08.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.19). As a group, research analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $14,590,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTAI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 18,808 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

