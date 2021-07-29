Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,910 ($24.95). Aston Martin Lagonda Global shares last traded at GBX 1,882.50 ($24.59), with a volume of 251,189 shares.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on AML shares. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,800 ($36.58).
The firm has a market capitalization of £2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,942.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.24, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11.
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile (LON:AML)
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.
