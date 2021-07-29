Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,910 ($24.95). Aston Martin Lagonda Global shares last traded at GBX 1,882.50 ($24.59), with a volume of 251,189 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AML shares. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,800 ($36.58).

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,942.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.24, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11.

In other news, insider Robin Freestone purchased 5,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,931 ($25.23) per share, with a total value of £96,723.79 ($126,370.25). Also, insider Michael de Picciotto purchased 30,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,871 ($24.44) per share, for a total transaction of £574,677.65 ($750,820.03). Insiders have bought 85,724 shares of company stock valued at $159,540,144 in the last ninety days.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile (LON:AML)

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.