Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$13.56. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at C$13.30, with a volume of 168,381 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.00 to C$20.50 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.28. The firm has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$13.29.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported C$1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.53. The business had revenue of C$692.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$576.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. will post 1.9042474 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Canaccord Genuity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.03%.

About Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

