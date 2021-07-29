Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%.

NYSE APH traded up $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $71.99. 54,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,745,186. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,610.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $26,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 632,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,702,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amphenol stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 52,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,000. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on APH. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.69.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

