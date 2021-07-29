Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,284 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Strategic Education worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STRA. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Strategic Education by 13.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,404 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,033,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,823 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Strategic Education by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 20.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after buying an additional 15,930 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Strategic Education stock traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.16. 23,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,764. Strategic Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.25 and a twelve month high of $169.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.68.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). Strategic Education had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist cut their price objective on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Strategic Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

