Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 31.69%. Core Laboratories updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.190-$0.210 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CLB traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.21. 14,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,110. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 83.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.95.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLB shares. cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Core Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

