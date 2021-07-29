FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.750-$11.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.57 billion-$1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $314.88.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE FDS traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $349.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,524. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $365.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $333.62.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.17%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total transaction of $1,005,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,003 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.