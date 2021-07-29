SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) to post earnings per share of $2.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.04. SiteOne Landscape Supply posted earnings of $1.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS.

SITE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.90.

NYSE SITE traded up $2.58 on Friday, hitting $175.31. 2,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,296. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.74. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $110.41 and a 1-year high of $206.26.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.86, for a total transaction of $514,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.05, for a total value of $3,192,163.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,954,587.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,434 shares of company stock valued at $10,768,668 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

