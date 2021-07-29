LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.29.

Several research firms have recently commented on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,237,650,000 after buying an additional 2,196,558 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 643.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,204,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,631 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $74,121,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $55,171,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 804,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,721,000 after purchasing an additional 407,169 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYB stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,481. The company has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $61.52 and a 12 month high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

