Analysts Set Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Target Price at GBX 358.40

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 358.40 ($4.68).

A number of equities analysts have commented on GLEN shares. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Glencore from GBX 345 ($4.51) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Glencore from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Glencore stock traded up GBX 3.05 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 330 ($4.31). The company had a trading volume of 40,643,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,906,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 952.93. The stock has a market cap of £43.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.43. Glencore has a 12-month low of GBX 150.59 ($1.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 339.40 ($4.43).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

