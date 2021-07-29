FIO Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $59.97 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 29th. In the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $59.97 million and approximately $7.97 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000445 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000154 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000116 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001199 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000070 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 771,188,647 coins and its circulating supply is 339,978,103 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

